Heat continues to build through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue their climb towards record heat and Tucson's first 100° day of the year as we go through the end of the week.

We'll see highs in the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday before we likely reach 100° for the first time this year.

If we reach 100° Friday, in Tucson, that would set a new record for the earliest calendar date to reach the century mark since records have been kept dating back to 1895.

This weekend, slightly cooler temperatures arrive with gusty wind and high wildfire danger.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast as we get closer to that time.

For now, wear your sunscreen and drink plenty of water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

