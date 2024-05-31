Heat continues to build across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we bring May to a close and move into June, our weather pattern will stay pretty much the same.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s for the next several days along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Later next week, high pressure builds and the heat will start to climb a little closer to 105°.

Dry conditions and high wildfire danger will remain with us as we go into the first week of June.

It's starting to feel a lot more like summer!

