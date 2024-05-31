Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Heat continues to build across southern Arizona

The weather pattern will remain hot and dry through the weekend and into next week
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 22:47:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we bring May to a close and move into June, our weather pattern will stay pretty much the same.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s for the next several days along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Later next week, high pressure builds and the heat will start to climb a little closer to 105°.

Dry conditions and high wildfire danger will remain with us as we go into the first week of June.

It's starting to feel a lot more like summer!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018