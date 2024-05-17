Watch Now
Heat climbs for the weekend

Warm, dry weather returns for the weekend along with more gusty wind next week
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 18:46:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, we'll see some of the warmest temperatures we've seen all year.

In Tucson, the highs will climb close to 100° for the first time this year.

We'll likely stay just shy of the century mark with a high of 99°, officially, at the Tucson International Airport.

A series of weather systems will bring slightly cooler temperatures and gusty wind back to southern Arizona for most of next week.

Stay cool this weekend and remember to drink extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

