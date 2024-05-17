Heat climbs for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, we'll see some of the warmest temperatures we've seen all year.

In Tucson, the highs will climb close to 100° for the first time this year.

We'll likely stay just shy of the century mark with a high of 99°, officially, at the Tucson International Airport.

A series of weather systems will bring slightly cooler temperatures and gusty wind back to southern Arizona for most of next week.

Stay cool this weekend and remember to drink extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

