Heat builds as storm chances continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected across Southern Arizona each day this week, although coverage and intensity will vary. The best chances for storms through midweek will be south and east of Tucson, with the city and central Pima County likely to remain on the edge of the activity. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rain, localized flash flooding and strong, potentially damaging wind gusts, even though many areas may stay dry.

The bigger story later this week will be the heat. High temps will run a few degrees above normal through Wednesday before climbing to 7 to 12 degrees above average from Thursday into the weekend as high pressure strengthens over Arizona. That same pattern may temporarily reduce storm chances Thursday before rain and thunderstorm chances expand back toward Tucson and central Pima County Friday through the weekend.

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