Heat backs off slightly, monsoon ramps up to start week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We end a hot and dry weekend with chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, and a better chance of widespread monsoon activity on Monday.

Our highs will drop a few degrees this week as high pressure moves slightly to the east. We'll still be above average, in the mid-100s in Tucson and mid-90s across Cochise County. Looking like another hotter and drier stretch will arrive next weekend.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.6.23

