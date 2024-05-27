Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Heat arrives and is here to stay

Our weather pattern has shifted to a hotter one as we finish the month of May and head into June
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 19:43:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat is gradually building across southern Arizona and it appears this weather pattern is here to stay for a while.

The first triple-digit heat of the year has arrived and will stay with us all through the weekend and into next week.

The overnight lows will still be nice and drop into the mid to upper 60s.

We don't see any sign of rain in the forecast and that likely won't change for the next several days.

Keep that sunscreen handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018