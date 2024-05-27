Heat arrives and is here to stay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat is gradually building across southern Arizona and it appears this weather pattern is here to stay for a while.

The first triple-digit heat of the year has arrived and will stay with us all through the weekend and into next week.

The overnight lows will still be nice and drop into the mid to upper 60s.

We don't see any sign of rain in the forecast and that likely won't change for the next several days.

Keep that sunscreen handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

