Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Heat and better storm chances

An increase in moisture will bring slightly better storm chances, plus rising temperatures
Temperatures rising the second half of the week
Increasing heat and storm chances
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An influx of moisture has arrived and will bring increasing showers and storm chances today and tomorrow.

Heat will be the primary concern with rising afternoon and overnight temperatures.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 Wednesday through 8 PM Friday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue this week across Southeast Arizona, with day to day variability in intensity and chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood