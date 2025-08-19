Heat and better storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An influx of moisture has arrived and will bring increasing showers and storm chances today and tomorrow.

Heat will be the primary concern with rising afternoon and overnight temperatures.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 Wednesday through 8 PM Friday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue this week across Southeast Arizona, with day to day variability in intensity and chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

