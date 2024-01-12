Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hard Freeze Warnings return before a weekend warm-up

A cold finish to the week will lead us into a weekend warming trend
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 21:07:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The latest blast of wintry weather is moving east but will leave behind some more bitter cold air.

Another round of Hard Freeze Warnings are going into effect for early Friday morning.

In Tucson, we could see lows dipping into the upper 20s and another frosty morning is on the way for Saturday.

A nice reward of warmer air arrives over the weekend when highs climb back into the 60s and we will likely see 70° by Wednesday.

You soon may be able to put the gloves away and bust out the shorts, again!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018