Hard Freeze Warnings return before a weekend warm-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The latest blast of wintry weather is moving east but will leave behind some more bitter cold air.
Another round of Hard Freeze Warnings are going into effect for early Friday morning.
In Tucson, we could see lows dipping into the upper 20s and another frosty morning is on the way for Saturday.
A nice reward of warmer air arrives over the weekend when highs climb back into the 60s and we will likely see 70° by Wednesday.
You soon may be able to put the gloves away and bust out the shorts, again!
Cochise County Forecast
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.