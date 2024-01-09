Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect for most of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect as overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s throughout the Tucson metro area.
Slightly warmer temperatures return ahead of another cold front that will bring more wind, light rain, some light mountain snow and cold air for Thursday.
We don't anticipate much accumulation with this next system because moisture will be limited and the system will pass through quickly.
A little weekend warming trend is on the way with lows returning to the 30s and highs climbing back into the 60s.
Stay warm!
Cochise County Forecast
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.