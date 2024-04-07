Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hard freeze warning to continue through Sunday

Posted at 11:25 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 02:25:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a calm but slightly breezy day across southern Arizona with a hard freeze warning in place. The hard freeze warning will impact places east and south of Tucson and will remain in effect until Sunday morning.

The cooler temperatures are running about 20 degrees below normal and will continue through the beginning of next week. Temperatures in Tucson will warm up into the 90s by Thursday of next week. Sierra Vista on Thursday will see temperatures warm to the 80s.

Cochise County Forecast April 6

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018