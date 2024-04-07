Hard freeze warning to continue through Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a calm but slightly breezy day across southern Arizona with a hard freeze warning in place. The hard freeze warning will impact places east and south of Tucson and will remain in effect until Sunday morning.

The cooler temperatures are running about 20 degrees below normal and will continue through the beginning of next week. Temperatures in Tucson will warm up into the 90s by Thursday of next week. Sierra Vista on Thursday will see temperatures warm to the 80s.

Cochise County Forecast April 6

