Halloween treats us to some nice weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern has shifted and is now resembling more of a winter-like pattern that will keep us feeling more like fall for the next several days.

We will be treated to some beautiful weather for Halloween with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Gorgeous fall weather will take us into the beginning of the weekend before another weather system brings more chilly air and a chance of showers on Sunday.

This next system will also be cold enough to bring snow levels down to between 6,000' and 6,500', but only a few inches of snow is expected because this system will have limited moisture.

High temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s for Sunday and Monday before climbing back into the mid-70s for the middle of next week as we wait for another weather system to arrive late next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

