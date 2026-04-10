Gusty winds start today, cooler for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy and gusty today, with similar afternoon highs.

Winds will get stronger through the weekend, especially Sunday into Monday. This will bring critical fire concerns, along with cooler air Saturday through early next week.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

Cooler air will bring highs down 4-6 degrees below normal early next week and bring a slight chance for precip north and east of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

