Gusty winds raise fire risk today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds are moving across southeast Arizona today as a dry weather system pushes through the region. Southwest to west winds will be breezy at times, with some stronger gusts possible this afternoon and early evening. Because of the dry conditions and wind, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. for parts of the area, including Santa Cruz County, Cochise County, and far southeastern Pima County. That means fire danger will be elevated to critical, so it’s a good day to avoid activities that could spark a fire.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern turns a bit more active this weekend and into early next week. Rain chances start to increase Saturday, with the best chances arriving Sunday and Monday when most locations could see around a tenth to three-tenths of an inch of rain, with higher totals in the mountains.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

