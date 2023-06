TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the low pressure system building off the coast of California, there's high wind speeds in our area and that means increased fire risk. The temperatures will remain in the low 90s, a few degrees below normal for the beginning of the week. Triple digits will set in by Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Sierra Vista will see temperatures in the high 80s and then increase to the 90s by the end of next week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS