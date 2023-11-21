Gusty wind returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gusty east wind will develop early Tuesday morning and put us back into a gradual warming trend.

Wind speeds will be quite strong and blow anywhere from 15 to 25 mph with some gusts over 30 mph.

The strongest wind will blow Tuesday morning and some gusty conditions will return Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-70s through Thanksgiving along with some high clouds.

Overall, the weather still looks great for turkey day!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

