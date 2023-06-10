Watch Now
Gusty wind returns for the weekend

Temperatures stay below seasonal averages
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:05:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average temperatures will remain with us through the weekend, but some gusty wind will bring elevated wildfire danger back to southern Arizona.

A large area of low pressure will move closer to the region and create some gusty wind, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

This will elevate our wildfire conditions with the combination of dry air and wind, so use extra caution with any items that may cause a spark or with any flammable items.

High temperatures will stay in the 90s through the weekend and into the middle of next week, but some triple-digit heat will likely return by the end of the week.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

