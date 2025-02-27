Gusty wind elevates wildfire risk across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some gusty wind will combine with low humidity to bring elevated wildfire risk to southern Arizona over the next several days.

Thursday, gusty east-southeast wind will blow up to 35 mph to the east of Tucson and humidity levels will remain extremely low.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive with highs dropping back into the lower 80s to finish the week and into the upper 70s by the end of the weekend.

More gusty wind and high wildfire risk is expected Saturday and early next week.

Be careful over the next several days with any flammable items or any thing that may cause a spark.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

