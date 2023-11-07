Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gusty wind brings cooler air

Feeling much more like fall by the end of the week
Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 19:53:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather pattern change is taking shape across Southern Arizona and will have us feeling much more like fall by the end of the week.

Gusty wind will open the door for cooler air to arrive Wednesday.

Highs will drop into the mid-70s for the end of the week and lows will fall back into the 40s.

Our conditions will remain dry through the end of the week and through the weekend.

Time to get the sweaters ready!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018