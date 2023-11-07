Gusty wind brings cooler air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather pattern change is taking shape across Southern Arizona and will have us feeling much more like fall by the end of the week.

Gusty wind will open the door for cooler air to arrive Wednesday.

Highs will drop into the mid-70s for the end of the week and lows will fall back into the 40s.

Our conditions will remain dry through the end of the week and through the weekend.

Time to get the sweaters ready!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

