Gusty wind and slightly cooler temperatures return to Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty wind will return to Southern Arizona as a low pressure system moves north of our area.

Wednesday, southwest wind will blow at speeds of 20 to 25 mph with some gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wildfire danger will be elevated throughout southeastern Arizona, so be careful with any flammable materials or any items that may cause a spark.

High temperatures will cool down a few degrees as we go into the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

