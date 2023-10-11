Watch Now
Gusty wind and slightly cooler temperatures return to Southern Arizona

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week
Posted at 7:02 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 22:02:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty wind will return to Southern Arizona as a low pressure system moves north of our area.

Wednesday, southwest wind will blow at speeds of 20 to 25 mph with some gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wildfire danger will be elevated throughout southeastern Arizona, so be careful with any flammable materials or any items that may cause a spark.

High temperatures will cool down a few degrees as we go into the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

