Gusty wind and elevated wildfire risk continues this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm system will stay north of us through the middle of the week and keep our dry, wind weather pattern in place.

The strongest wind is expected for Wednesday when wind speeds could exceed 30 mph.

Combined with low humidity, the gusty wind will keep wildfire danger elevated through Thursday.

Temperatures will remain nice for early May standards with highs staying close to 90° through the end of the week.

Enjoy the cooler air but be extremely careful regarding the higher wildfire risk!

Cochise County Forecast

