Gusty, slightly cooler, and first freeze possible for some

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak cold front will bring gusty east to southeast winds through the early part of the day, with slightly cooler afternoon highs.

The strongest winds will result in patchy blowing dust reducing visibility below a mile at times, especially in the dust prone areas in Cochise and Graham county including the San Simon and Gila River valleys.

Once the winds calms late tonight, some eastern areas could see their first freeze of the season Thursday morning.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from late tonight through Thursday morning for Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, and the upper Gila River Valley.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

