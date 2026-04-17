Gusty and a few degrees cooler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and gusty afternoon winds, due to a passing weather system, will bring a few degrees of cooling today, knocking highs down to near normal.

A surface high pressure building down the front range of the Rockies Sunday will result in gusty east to southeast winds that may result in blowing dust.

This feature will also import some moisture into the area, resulting in a slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures return late next week as another system moves to our north.

Meteorologist April Madison

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