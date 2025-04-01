Gusting winds lead to red flag warning and wind advisory for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 75 and a low of 52, Tuesday.
Sierra Vista will see a high of 71 and a low of 50.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and wind advisory for most of Tuesday.
The red flag warning is in effect from 1 pm until 8 pm.
The wind advisory is from 11 am to 8 pm.
Both are caused by forecasted wind speeds between 20-30 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.
With relative humidity between 10-15% today, concerns about sparks causing wildfires are heightened.
