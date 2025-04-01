Watch Now
Gusting winds lead to red flag warning and wind advisory for Southern Arizona

Tucson and most of Southern Arizona will see gusting winds that elevates fire concerns for most of the day Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 75 and a low of 52, Tuesday.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 71 and a low of 50.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and wind advisory for most of Tuesday.

The red flag warning is in effect from 1 pm until 8 pm.

The wind advisory is from 11 am to 8 pm.

Both are caused by forecasted wind speeds between 20-30 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.

With relative humidity between 10-15% today, concerns about sparks causing wildfires are heightened.
