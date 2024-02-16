Watch Now
Gorgeous weather for Presidents Day weekend

Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend and into next week
Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 18:45:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Presidents Day weekend will deliver some gorgeous weather to southern Arizona.

After several chilly weekends to start the year, this weekend will be one in which you will want to get outside!

Lots of sunshine will allow high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

Dry conditions will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

