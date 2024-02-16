Gorgeous weather for Presidents Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Presidents Day weekend will deliver some gorgeous weather to southern Arizona.

After several chilly weekends to start the year, this weekend will be one in which you will want to get outside!

Lots of sunshine will allow high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

Dry conditions will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

