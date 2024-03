TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On this Leap Day, we are seeing beautiful conditions: mostly clear skies with light winds and comfortable temperatures topping out in the 70s around Tucson.

Our warm-up continues into the weekend, with winds increasing on Saturday. Sunday will bring slight chances for rain as a system drops in from the North.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.29.24

