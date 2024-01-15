Goodbye deep freeze, hello 70's and sunshine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see a gorgeous weather week ahead, with a gradual warming trend and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely peak on Friday, reaching the upper-70s in the Tucson area and low-70s in Cochise County.
Overnight and early morning lows will still be chilly, but warming as well into the 40s by the end of the week.
Cochise County Forecast
