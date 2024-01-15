Watch Now
Goodbye deep freeze, hello 70's and sunshine

Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 20:08:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see a gorgeous weather week ahead, with a gradual warming trend and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely peak on Friday, reaching the upper-70s in the Tucson area and low-70s in Cochise County.

Overnight and early morning lows will still be chilly, but warming as well into the 40s by the end of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 1.14.24

