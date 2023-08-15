Good chances for Monsoon activity to start this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing increased chances for Monsoon showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona through Monday evening. Gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible with these storms.

The first part of this week will warm up our temperatures several degrees above average once again, reaching mid-100s in Tucson through Thursday. However, we are expecting cooler temperatures by next weekend. Daily afternoon Monsoon chances will stick with us this week as well.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.14.23

