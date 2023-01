TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The storm track is shifting to the north and will allow a warmer, drier weather pattern to return to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s all the way into next week as this pattern persists.

As we look into the end of next week, it appears we could return to cooler temperatures along with a chance of rain and some mountain snow.

Until then, let's make some plans to get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

