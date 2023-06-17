Getting warmer for Father's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer air arrives for Father's Day weekend as highs climb into the low 100s and we'll stay with that trend all the way through next week.

Gusty wind will continue across much of southern Arizona and wildfire danger will remain elevated.

There is a little moisture over Mexico and it will try to move farther north over the weekend.

By early next week, that moisture will arrive but it won't be enough to bring a significant chance of rain.

Have a happy Father's Day weekend and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

