Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Getting warmer for Father's Day weekend

Triple-digit heat returns for Father's Day weekend and beyond
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 22:34:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer air arrives for Father's Day weekend as highs climb into the low 100s and we'll stay with that trend all the way through next week.

Gusty wind will continue across much of southern Arizona and wildfire danger will remain elevated.

There is a little moisture over Mexico and it will try to move farther north over the weekend.

By early next week, that moisture will arrive but it won't be enough to bring a significant chance of rain.

Have a happy Father's Day weekend and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018