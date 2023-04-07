Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Getting warmer for Easter weekend

First 90° weather of the year is on the way
Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 21:53:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warming trend continues and we're still expecting our first 90° weather to arrive early next week.

For Easter, we'll likely stay in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will moderate into the upper 40s and lower 50s for those of you planning on attending sunrise services.

Lower 90s arrive Monday and will stay with us through the middle of next week before more wind along with cooler air arrives late next week.

For now, make some plans to get outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018