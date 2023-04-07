Getting warmer for Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warming trend continues and we're still expecting our first 90° weather to arrive early next week.

For Easter, we'll likely stay in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will moderate into the upper 40s and lower 50s for those of you planning on attending sunrise services.

Lower 90s arrive Monday and will stay with us through the middle of next week before more wind along with cooler air arrives late next week.

For now, make some plans to get outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

