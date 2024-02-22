Watch Now
Getting warmer by the weekend

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend as we wait for more changes to arrive early next week
Posted at 6:12 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 20:12:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures will be running close to average as we get closer to the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s.

This weekend, even with lots of high clouds, we'll see high temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s.

This warming trend will come ahead of another weather change heading our way for early next week.

This next system will bring more gusty wind, cooler temperatures and a chance of showers back to southeastern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday along with highs falling back into the mid to upper 60s.

Still plenty of changes in our weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

