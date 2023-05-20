Watch Now
Getting warmer and drier for the weekend

Lots of sunshine returns through next week
Posted at 6:51 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 21:51:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have to say goodbye to the rain and thunderstorms as drier air returns to southern Arizona.

This pattern change will bring more typical May weather back to the region and we'll see temperatures climbing through the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the low to mid-90s before climbing into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.

Dry conditions will return over the weekend and stay with us all the way through next week.

Don't forget the sunscreen and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochsise County Forecast

