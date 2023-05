TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last Sunday was the start to a very active weather week, but this Sunday is the beginning of a warm and pretty consistent week.

Tucson will see warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s all week.

Sierra Vista is inching closer to the 90s but not quite.

Be careful of the high UV ranges we'll see this week. Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and hike early.

