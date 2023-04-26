Get ready for a weekend warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little less wind will help ease critical wildfire conditions over the next couple of days, but more wind is in the forecast through the middle of next week.

The windiest days are expected to be Friday, Monday and Tuesday as two different low pressure systems impact the region.

Temperatures will remain a little cooler through Thursday, but a big warming trend arrives for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s and, by Sunday, highs will jump into the upper 90s before slightly cooler temperatures arrive early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

