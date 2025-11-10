From warmth to weekend chill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is seeing a mix of warm afternoons and chilly mornings to start the week. Highs will run about 4 to 7 degrees above normal from Tucson west to Nogales, while areas east of Tucson stay closer to average.

Colder valleys, including the Sulphur Springs Valley, could see lows dip below freezing Tuesday morning. A Freeze Watch remains in effect for spots like St. David and Benson from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A shift arrives later in the week as a low-pressure system moves in Friday through the weekend, bringing a chance for rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

