TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A freezing start to the day Friday across Cochise County with lows in the low-30s across the county.

Things warm up but high temps remain on the cooler side: low-to-mid 50s.

Rain chances also return beginning Friday night into Saturday as a new system moves through the region.

That system will also bring high-elevation snow beginning at 4,000 feet.

