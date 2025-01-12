Freezing cold temperatures continue through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though Christmas was a few weeks ago, the weather in southern Arizona is feeling more like Christmas now. Below average temperatures will continue through the rest of the weekend and to start of the work week.

Lows in Tucson will remain in the 20s through Monday and the afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. In Sierra Vista, the lows will also be in the 20s and the highs will be in the 50s to start off the week.

Cochise County Forecast Jan 11

