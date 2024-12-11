Freeze Warnings return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Freeze Warnings are in effect for early Wednesday morning, including the Tucson metro area, but the cold air will quickly be replaced with some warmer air for the rest of the week.

After seeing low temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s, afternoon highs will return to the upper 60s to lower 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will bring highs approaching 80° before lower 70s return for Friday.

Overnight lows will climb back into the lower 40s for the end of the week and the weekend.

With all these fluctuations in temperature, we still don't see any chance of rain or mountain snow in the forecast.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

