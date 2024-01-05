Freeze Warnings go into effect as temperatures drop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air has arrived and will allow temperatures to drop below freezing in several lower elevation locations tonight and tomorrow night.

Freeze Warnings have been posted for early Friday morning and early Saturday morning when temperatures could drop as low as 28°.

Chilly temperatures stay with us through the end of the week as we wait for our next wave of wintry weather to arrive Sunday afternoon and evening.

This next cold front will even bring a little light snow to the Tucson metro area but not much accumulation is expected below 4,000'.

Bundle up because this winter weather isn't going away any time soon!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

