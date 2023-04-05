Watch Now
Freeze Warnings give way to summer-like heat

A warm Easter Sunday is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our strange weather continues with mid-week Freeze Warnings leading to summer-like heat by Easter Sunday.

We'll see some of the coldest overnight lows we've seen since 1946 as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s early Wednesday morning.

For the end of the week, high pressure builds and will boost our temperatures back into the lower 80s.

By Easter, highs will soar into the lower 90s with mid-90s coming in early next week.

Our wild weather ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Weather

