Freeze Warnings continue for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Keep your winter clothes hand for the weekend because we will continue to feel the chill.

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for Saturday and Sunday as morning lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Daytime temperatures will still run cooler than seasonal averages with highs in the lower 60s through Monday.

The middle of the week will bring warmer weather with highs climbing back into the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday.

The warmer temperatures will arrive ahead of another weak low pressure system that will bring a slight chance of rain and mountain snow back to southern Arizona for the end of the week.

Dress warm and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

