Freeze warning in place Friday and Saturday morning

Colder morning start as we head into the weekend, snow chances possible for lower elevations
Cold start to our weekend! Here is your Friday forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 06:48:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold morning start today and tomorrow with freezing temperatures across the Tucson metro area. A freeze warning is in place Friday and Saturday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday into early Monday can bring much lower snow levels, and a chance for a widespread hard freeze for most of the area Monday night and Tuesday night.

Frost and sun, with a high near 55 in Tucson today, 51 degrees in Sierra Vista.

