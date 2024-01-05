Freeze warning in place Friday and Saturday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold morning start today and tomorrow with freezing temperatures across the Tucson metro area. A freeze warning is in place Friday and Saturday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday into early Monday can bring much lower snow levels, and a chance for a widespread hard freeze for most of the area Monday night and Tuesday night.

Frost and sun, with a high near 55 in Tucson today, 51 degrees in Sierra Vista.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

