Flood Watches are posted as monsoon becomes more active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice push of monsoon moisture will bring a better chance of thunderstorms with the potential of localized flooding for Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night for much of south-central Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

With the increase in moisture, we'll see a decrease in temperatures as highs dip back into the upper 90s to finish the week.

Independence Day will bring partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

In the meantime, stay safe with the possibility of localized flooding across southern Arizona.

Remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Cochise County Forecast

