TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a breezy Thursday, the weather will be rather calm over the next week. High pressure and dry conditions will be in control with temperatures just a few degrees above normal. Tucson will see temperatures in the mid to high 90s with lows in the 60s. Sierra Vista will see highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s.

