First week of fall will still bring summer-like triple temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy first official day of Fall! It’s kind of been feeling like fall with the eighties and nineties that we saw this week, but don’t get too used to it.

In Tucson, we saw a high of about 91 degrees while some places in the metro area like Vail saw 89 and places lie Avra Valley saw 93.

Some areas like Sells saw wind gusts as high as 17 miles per hour, but wind gusts in Tucson were relatively low at about 4 miles per hour.

Tonight around 9 and 10 P.M., temperatures are going to fall into the high 70s in Tucson. However, tomorrow the lows are going to dip into the low to mid sixties in the early morning hours around 4 and 5 A.M.

Tomorrow the highs will be similar to today’s, but they will be in the high nineties instead of the low nineties. The high in Tucson will be 97 degrees and most of the western part of our region will see the high nineties. The only exception is Ajo which will see 101 degrees.

Even though it’s the start of Fall, the temperatures will not “fall” in Tucson. Starting Wednesday we will see 102 degrees and go up from there until they reach 106 next Sunday.

In Cochise County, we saw the eighties across the entire county ranging from the lower to mid eighties. Sierra Vista saw a high of 82 while places like Douglas saw 86.

Cochise County didn’t see a lot of wind, with 2 mile per hour wind gusts in most of the county.

In all of Cochise County, we are going to see the low to high fifties for the early morning temperatures. In Sierra Vista we will be seeing 59 degrees while Willcox will be seeing 51 degrees.

The entire county will also see the eighties for the high tomorrow ranging from 85 in Bowie to 87 in Willcox.

You thought the summer temperatures were gone? Well unfortunately fall isn’t bringing fall-like temperatures and Sierra Vista will be seeing 90 on Tuesday and reach 94 on Friday until slightly going down to 89 next Sunday.

