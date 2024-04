TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday was unseasonably cool as rain moved through Southern Arizona. It was the first time the Tucson Airport saw measurable rain on Easter since 2004 and it was the rainiest Easter Sunday at the airport since 1989.

Monday will stay cool with chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Starting Tuesday, Southern Arizona will start to dry out and warm up.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast 3.31.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS