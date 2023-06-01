First day of June forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and cooler conditions will continue as we begin the month of June. A forecast high today of 88 degrees would be the coolest to start June since 1991 when is was 80 degrees. The normal high for June 1st is 98 degrees.

Southern Arizona will continue with below normal temperatures through Saturday. Warmer temperatures are set to return on Sunday and Monday.

Tucson will reach a high of 88 degrees today, Sierra Vista at 81 degrees on Thursday.

