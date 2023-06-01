Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

First day of June forecast

Below average temps before a weekend warm up
First day of June forecast
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 08:18:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and cooler conditions will continue as we begin the month of June. A forecast high today of 88 degrees would be the coolest to start June since 1991 when is was 80 degrees. The normal high for June 1st is 98 degrees.

Southern Arizona will continue with below normal temperatures through Saturday. Warmer temperatures are set to return on Sunday and Monday.

Tucson will reach a high of 88 degrees today, Sierra Vista at 81 degrees on Thursday.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018