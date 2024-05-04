Fire Weather Watches are posted for Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, a storm system will pass to our north and bring a return of critical wildfire conditions back to southern Arizona.

Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for Sunday when strong wind will combine with low humidity to create high wildfire risk.

Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend and will stay close to 90°.

Please be careful with any flammable items or any items that may cause a spark as you're out and about this weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

