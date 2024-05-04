Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Fire Weather Watches are posted for Sunday

Gusty wind and low humidity will combine to create high wildfire risk for Sunday
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 21:10:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, a storm system will pass to our north and bring a return of critical wildfire conditions back to southern Arizona.

Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for Sunday when strong wind will combine with low humidity to create high wildfire risk.

Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend and will stay close to 90°.

Please be careful with any flammable items or any items that may cause a spark as you're out and about this weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018