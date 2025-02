TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire weather watch is in effect across areas of Southern Arizona on Saturday 11 am at 6 pm.

The areas include Graham, parts of Cochise, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Greenlee counties.

This follows the gusting winds we saw on Thursday.

Friday should be calmer before gusting winds come back Saturday.

Tucson will see a high of 78 and a low of 48.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 74 and a low of 45.

