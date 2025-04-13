Fire weather warning continues through the dry, warm weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend is definitely the perfect pool weather before it cools down next weekend. The breezy, warm and dry weather will continue throughout the weekend. With the lack of moisture and dry environment, fire weather conditions are going to continue through the weekend. A Red Flag Warning was issued and is set to expire on Sunday at 8p.m.

Sierra Vista will stay in the 80s until next weekend when it will dip into the 70s. Tucson will remain in the 90s and dip into the 80s and 70s by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast April 12

